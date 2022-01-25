Reports: Sean Payton Mulling Future with the Saints

After winning a super bowl plus 7 divisional titles in New Orleans, coaching rumors are nothing new to Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

His name gets brought up in a search and almost immediately those rumors are shot down. But there's been a little more smoke than usual this time.

From NFL Now: #Saints coach Sean Payton's future is unknown, per the team's owner. pic.twitter.com/bbHxZbFIo6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday, that it was unclear if Sean Payton would return to the Saints in 2022. Then Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports in a radio interview said Payton was considering stepping away from coaching.

Per @JayGlazer on 1053 The Fan, Sean Payton isn’t looking to move teams. He’s definitely thinking about taking a break though.



With Covid and everything around the #Saints turnover and injuries, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Payton would want to look outside the #NFL. — CSC/LWOS Gregory (@FantasyGregory) January 24, 2022

What's clear is that Payton isn't going to another team as the 58 year old is under contract with NOLA through 2026. And it's clear that he was at the Saints facility Monday, after going on vacation last week.

But even Saints owner Gayle Benson is in the dark on Payton's future plans.

"You know Sean. We don't know. You know, who knows," Benson laughed while talking to the media Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess. I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

