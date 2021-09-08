RB Latavius Murray Cut by Saints

The New Orleans Saints cut Latavius Murray Tuesday.

Murray was the Saints 2nd leading rusher in 2020, with 656 yards and 4 touchdowns. According to multiple reports, New Orleans asked Murray to take a pay cut, but he refused. Murray was due to make over $4 million in 2021.

With his release, Tony Jones Jr is expected to be the Black and Gold's number two tailback, behind Alvin Kamara.

