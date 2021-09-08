Watch
RB Latavius Murray Cut by Saints

656 yards, 4 TDs in 2020
David Zalubowski/AP
New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Saints Broncos Football
Posted at 11:34 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 00:34:50-04

The New Orleans Saints cut Latavius Murray Tuesday.

Murray was the Saints 2nd leading rusher in 2020, with 656 yards and 4 touchdowns. According to multiple reports, New Orleans asked Murray to take a pay cut, but he refused. Murray was due to make over $4 million in 2021.

With his release, Tony Jones Jr is expected to be the Black and Gold's number two tailback, behind Alvin Kamara.

