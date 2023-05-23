QB Derek Carr learning new lingo in Saints' first practice

The New Orleans Saints began voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday, May 23.

Head coach Dennis Allen said that 90% of the team showed up, including newly acquired quarterback Derek Carr.

The former Las Vegas Raider signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the black and gold back in March.

For the 10-year veteran, day one was like the first day of school. Carr was introduced to offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael’s scheme and began learning the terminology of the offense.

“I think that as we grow through these practices, it's a good time for me to just grow into that,” Carr said. “When I hit camp, I'll be able to be like, let's just go win. I'm trying to win and trying to learn at the same time right now.”

“I think anytime you're doing something new there's a learning curve to it,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. “He's been around a lot of football. He's been in a lot of different offensive systems. He's kind of learning a different language right now.”

The Saints will hold nine more OTA practices over the next three weeks.

