New Orleans Saints release 2023 Schedule

The New Orleans Saints releasing their 2023 schedule Thursday. The Saints will open the season hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10th.
The Full Schedule:
Home Games in Bold
Week 1 - Tennessee Titans
Week 2 - @ Carolina Panthers (Monday)
Week 3 - @ Green Bay Packers
Week 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 - @ New England Patriots
Week 6 - @ Houston Texans
Week 7 - Jacksonville (Thursday)
Week 8 - @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 9 - Chicago Bears
Week 10 - @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12 - @ Atlanta Falcons
Week 13 - Detroit Lions
Week 14 - Carolina Panthers
Week 15 - New York Giants
Week 16 - @ Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)
Week 17 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 18 - Atlanta Falcons
The 2023 New Orleans Saints schedule! ⚜️#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/4j2S2UWxv1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2023
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers