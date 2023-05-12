New Orleans Saints release 2023 Schedule

The New Orleans Saints releasing their 2023 schedule Thursday. The Saints will open the season hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10th.

The Full Schedule:



Home Games in Bold

Week 1 - Tennessee Titans

Week 2 - @ Carolina Panthers (Monday)

Week 3 - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 - @ New England Patriots

Week 6 - @ Houston Texans

Week 7 - Jacksonville (Thursday)

Week 8 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 - Chicago Bears

Week 10 - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 - @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 13 - Detroit Lions

Week 14 - Carolina Panthers

Week 15 - New York Giants

Week 16 - @ Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

Week 17 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18 - Atlanta Falcons

