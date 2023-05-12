Watch Now
New Orleans Saints release 2023 Schedule

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill begins to celebrate after Hill recovered a fumble on a Seattle Seahawks fake punt during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 7:26 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 20:28:59-04

The New Orleans Saints releasing their 2023 schedule Thursday. The Saints will open the season hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10th.

The Full Schedule:


Home Games in Bold

Week 1 - Tennessee Titans

Week 2 - @ Carolina Panthers (Monday)

Week 3 - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 - @ New England Patriots

Week 6 - @ Houston Texans

Week 7 - Jacksonville (Thursday)

Week 8 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 - Chicago Bears

Week 10 - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 - @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 13 - Detroit Lions

Week 14 - Carolina Panthers

Week 15 - New York Giants

Week 16 - @ Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

Week 17 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18 - Atlanta Falcons

