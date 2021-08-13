Mic'd Up: Saints Preseason Preview with Fox 8's Chris Hagan

Fox 8 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan joins KATC Sports Director Seth Lewis for our latest edition of Mic'd Up, ahead of the Saints preseason opener vs. the Ravens Saturday. They discuss the quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the Michael Thomas rift and season expectations.

Saints vs. Ravens will air on KATC this Saturday. Chris will be a part of the pre-game coverage that begins at 5:30 pm, with kickoff set for 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel