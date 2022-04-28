Mic'd Up: Saints NFL Draft Preview with WDSU's Sharief Ishaq

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and the 3 day event will air on KATC! The 1st round begins at 7 pm.

The New Orleans Saints will have a busy Thursday, as they own 2 first round picks at 16th and 19th. This will also be the first draft of the Dennis Allen era, as he takes over as Saints head coach.

WDSU Sports Anchor Sharief Ishaq joined us to discuss what direction the Saints should go in the 1st round, if they should pursue a quarterback and what prospects are his favorites to land in NOLA.

