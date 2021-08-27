Watch
Mic'd Up | ESPN 1420's Scott Prather on Local Cajuns w/ Saints, QB Battle

Derick Hingle/AP
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) rushes against defensive end Christian Ringo (70) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Saints Football
Posted at 11:21 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 00:21:17-04

The Saints host the Arizona Cardinals for their 3rd and final preseason game this Saturday. Kickoff is this Saturday and the game will air on KATC.

For a preview, ESPN 1420's Scott Prather joins us to talk the QB battle and what local Cajuns Deuce Wallace and Christian have to do to make the final 53-man roster.

