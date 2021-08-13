Lafayette native Deuce Wallace Fighting For Spot on Saints Roster

METAIRIE — At Saints training camp, former Cajuns safety Deuce Wallace is fighting for a spot on the 53 man roster.

The Lafayette native has made a splash so far. On Monday, he came up with an interception against QB Ian Book in a 7-on-7 redzone drill. He's also creating a few highlights on special teams.

The Saints rookie says this opportunity is a dream come true.

"This means everything," Wallace explained. "This is literally a dream. Being a walk on (at UL), I always felt like I wasn't enough. Kinda felt like all my hard work was in vain. So just to get this opportunity... I treat it just like that. It's an opportunity. Nothing is guaranteed."

For the STM product to make the active roster, he will have to be a standout on special teams. Wallace embraces whatever role is asked of him in camp.

"I think special teams is everything," Wallace added. "Aside from the fact it's important for me and my situation to make the team. Special teams are the most important plays in a football game. Any football game you go to, you can pick out 2 or 3 special teams plays that depicted the result of the game."

Wallace will make his Saints preseason debut this Saturday, August 14th at 6 pm against the Baltimore Ravens. You can watch the game on KATC, with the pre-game show starting at 5:30.

