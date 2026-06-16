Jennings native Travis Etienne embracing homecoming with Saints

NEW ORLEANS — For Travis Etienne, wearing the New Orleans Saints logo still hasn't fully sunk in.

The Jennings native signed with the Saints in March and is currently taking part in the team's offseason program.

Etienne, who starred at Clemson before spending four seasons in the NFL, said the reality of playing for his home-state team likely won't hit him until the Saints take the field at the Caesars Superdome this fall.

"It probably won't hit me till like Week 3, whenever we get that first home game," Etienne said. "I feel like that's when my emotions will probably start running high."

The opportunity to represent Louisiana has already changed the way people back home view him, he said.

"Whenever I go to my mom's house or I go back to my hometown, I feel like it hits everybody else," Etienne said. "I feel like they kind of see me as a different guy now because I wear that Saints logo, which I'm proud of. I'm proud to wear it."

The Saints wrapped up organized team activities last week and will continue preparations for the 2026 season during minicamp, which begins Tuesday.

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