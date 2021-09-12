Watch
Jameis Winston throws five touchdowns in Saints' rout of Green Bay

Stephen B. Morton/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It had been 5,500 plus days since a quarterback not named Drew Brees started for the New Orleans Saints.

Former first overall pick Jameis Winston had a dominant showing in his first start for the Black and Gold against Green Bay, throwing for five touchdowns in a 38-3 win.

Winston completed 14 of his 20 passes for 148 yards while scrambling for 38 yards.

Winston's performance marks the fewest passing yards by a quarterback that threw for five or more touchdowns since 1948. It had been 637 days since Winston had won a game as a starter.

The Saint's defense dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense, holding them to just 233 yards of total offense. For Green Bay, Sunday's loss is the largest deficit for a Rodgers-led team since December of 2018.

New Orleans (1-0) will be on the road next week against division rival Carolina. That game is set for Sunday, Sept. 19, and will kickoff at 12:00 p.m.

