Jameis Winston throws five touchdowns in Saints' rout of Green Bay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It had been 5,500 plus days since a quarterback not named Drew Brees started for the New Orleans Saints.

Former first overall pick Jameis Winston had a dominant showing in his first start for the Black and Gold against Green Bay, throwing for five touchdowns in a 38-3 win.

Winston completed 14 of his 20 passes for 148 yards while scrambling for 38 yards.

Winston's performance marks the fewest passing yards by a quarterback that threw for five or more touchdowns since 1948. It had been 637 days since Winston had won a game as a starter.

The Saint's defense dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense, holding them to just 233 yards of total offense. For Green Bay, Sunday's loss is the largest deficit for a Rodgers-led team since December of 2018.

New Orleans (1-0) will be on the road next week against division rival Carolina. That game is set for Sunday, Sept. 19, and will kickoff at 12:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel