Jameis Winston is 'day-to-day' with foot sprain

METAIRIE — Who Dat Nation can take a sigh of relief for now. The Saints updated quarterback Jameis Winston’s status saying it's a sprained right foot.

He's considered day-to-day at the moment but has been ruled out of New Orleans' preseason opener versus the Texans on Saturday. Meanwhile, veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton will get the start, until Winston returns.

“Look Andy's done a good job,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. “That's why he's here. It's comforting to know that you have that if you need it.”

The Saints face the Houston Texans in their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. and will air on KATC.

