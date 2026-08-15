Jaguars rally from 14-point deficit to beat Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Jacksonville Jaguars erased a 14-point halftime deficit and scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to beat the New Orleans Saints 24-20 on Saturday at Caesars Superdome.

The Saints led 20-6 at halftime after touchdowns from Audric Estime and Oscar Delp, along with two field goals from Tanner Brown. Jacksonville managed two field goals from Cam Little in the opening half.

Jacksonville began its comeback in the third quarter. Carter Bradley capped a 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Long, and the Jaguars converted the ensuing 2-point attempt on a J'Mari Taylor run to cut the deficit to 20-14.

Little added a 36-yard field goal with 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, trimming New Orleans' lead to 20-17.

The Jaguars then took the lead on their next possession. Joey Aguilar connected with Trebor Pena for a 43-yard completion to the Saints' 2-yard line, setting up Taylor's 2-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left. Little's extra point put Jacksonville ahead 24-20.

New Orleans had one final chance and drove inside the Jacksonville 20-yard line. Hunter Dekkers completed a 22-yard pass to Jalen Moreno-Cropper to reach the Jaguars' 25, but the Saints failed to convert on fourth down. Dekkers' pass to Bub Means fell incomplete at the Jacksonville 19 with 16 seconds remaining.

Taylor led Jacksonville's rushing attack with 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also scored on the Jaguars' successful 2-point conversion.

Bradley completed 10 of 17 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Aguilar went 1 for 1 for 43 yards, while Nick Mullens completed 3 of 7 passes for 33 yards with two interceptions.

Pena led Jacksonville with three catches for 58 yards, including the 43-yard reception that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

For New Orleans, Zach Wilson completed 11 of 16 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Dekkers finished 8 of 15 for 69 yards, while Spencer Rattler was 8 of 11 for 42 yards.

Bub Means led all Saints receivers with four catches for 77 yards. Barion Brown added four catches for 53 yards, while Moreno-Cropper had three receptions for 49 yards.

Jacksonville finished with 275 total yards, including 118 rushing and 157 passing. New Orleans had 277 total yards, with 221 through the air and 56 on the ground.

New Orleans forced two turnovers from a pair of interceptions, while giving it away once on a fumble.

Jacksonville finished 2 of 2 on fourth down and possessed the ball for 35:12, compared with 24:48 for New Orleans.

The Saints will look to bounce back in their next preseason game at the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 22.

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