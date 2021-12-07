Former Saints Glenn Foster dies after being taken into police custody

Former Saints player 31-year-old Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama after being taken into custody by authorities, according to The Advocate.

Foster died Monday in Pickens County, Alabama. An official for the coroner's office stated he couldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or the location where he died.

The Advocate reports Foster was in Pickens County’s jail on Sunday before his death.

Read more here from The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel