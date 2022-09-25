Follow along as the Saints visit the Panthers
Follow along as the Saints visit the Panthers
Tyler Kaufman/AP
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Posted at 1:12 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 02:12:52-04
New Orleans (1-1) at Carolina (0-2)
Game Time: Noon.
TV: FOX
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.