Follow along as the Saints take on the Washington Football Team
Tyler Kaufman/AP
New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) waits to snap the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Posted at 11:23 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 00:23:36-04
New Orleans (2-2) at Washington (2-2)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: CBS
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.