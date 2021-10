New Orleans (2-1) at New York (0-3)

Game Time: 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

The New Orleans Saints (2-1) will look forward to playing their first contest in a capacity crowd in from of their fans for the first time since the 2019 campaign, as they make their 2021 debut in front of their Caesars Superdome faithful, which was delayed three weeks when they host the New York Giants (0-3).