Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Game Time: 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: 103.7 The Game

Displaced Saints Open Winston Era vs. Rodgers, Packers

The Packers and Saints will meet on Sunday, September 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., a temporary relocation due to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday, August 29.