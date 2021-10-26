Watch
After 1: New Orleans trails Seattle 7-0

Ted S. Warren/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston motions before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 20:53:19-04

New Orleans (3-2) at Seattle (2-4)
Game Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV: ESPN

