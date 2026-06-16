Cam Jordan returning for 16th season with Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan is returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 16th season after agreeing to a one-year contract, keeping one of the franchise's most recognizable players in black and gold.

Jordan, 36, is coming off a productive 2025 campaign in which he recorded 10.5 sacks, showing he remains a key contributor along New Orleans' defensive front despite being one of the league's longest-tenured players.

The veteran said family played a major role in his decision to continue his career in New Orleans, a city he says has become deeply intertwined with his life.

"We love New Orleans," Jordan said. "It's clearly in them and it's been a part of me. I'm overly appreciative of the Saints organization and every fan. We've got so much planned in the works. I'm overly blessed and highly favored for being here."

A first-round draft pick by New Orleans in 2011, Jordan has spent his entire NFL career with the Saints and has developed into one of the most accomplished defensive players in franchise history. His return provides continuity and leadership for a Saints defense that will once again lean on his experience and pass-rushing ability.

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