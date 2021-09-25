Watch
3View: Saints to remain down 3 assistant coaches at New England

Posted at 12:46 AM, Sep 25, 2021
New Orleans (1-1) at New England (1-1)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m.
TV: FOX

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson, defensive assistant Brian Young, and offensive assistant Dan Roushar will not attend New Orleans’ game at New England on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, the club announced.

It will be the second straight missed game for the trio since being among nine coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

While one coach was able to return without missing a game, New Orleans was down eight members of the coaching staff, including five offensive assistants, during a 26-7 loss to Carolina last Sunday.

