Thomas missed entire 2021 season due to ankle injury

METAIRIE — Former Offensive Player of the Year, Michael Thomas made quite the surprise at the first day of training camp.

Tuesday evening, Saints' head coach, Dennis Allen, hinted that Thomas wouldn't be on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list for long, so there were doubts before his return.

The star wide receiver has missed a significant amount of time from the field, missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

During practice, he was running smoothly, catching passes, showing no signs of pain.

"Me and DA (Allen) had a meeting yesterday, Mickey, they told me what they expected from me to do and what they needed out of me and what they needed to see", says Thomas. "We had a workout in the morning and wanted to see how I moved and I passed my test and they allowed me to get off PUP."

"I think we still have to be smart with him as we go throughout training camp", says Allen. "I was excited to see number 13 on the field."

