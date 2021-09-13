Report: Marshon Lattimore agrees to long-term extension with Saints

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Saints are locking up Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore, as he’s agreed to a 5-year, $97.6M extension that hands him $44M fully guaranteed and $68.3M in total guarantees. The most guaranteed at signing in history for a DB. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

The extension will give Lattimore $44 million in fully guaranteed money and $68.3 million in total guaranteed money.

The deal, when signed, will be the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a defensive back.

This comes on the heels of a report that Lattimore suffered a thumb injury in the Saints' 38-3 win against Green Bay on Sunday.

Per source, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's win over the Packers. He'll have surgery to repair it. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 13, 2021

The former first-round draft pick will have surgery to repair it and is considered week-to-week.

