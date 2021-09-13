Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Marshon Lattimore agrees to long-term extension with Saints

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after stopping Aaron Jones (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers on fourth down during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints - Marshon Lattimore
Posted at 9:09 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 22:09:34-04

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The extension will give Lattimore $44 million in fully guaranteed money and $68.3 million in total guaranteed money.

The deal, when signed, will be the most guaranteed money in NFL history for a defensive back.

This comes on the heels of a report that Lattimore suffered a thumb injury in the Saints' 38-3 win against Green Bay on Sunday.

The former first-round draft pick will have surgery to repair it and is considered week-to-week.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.