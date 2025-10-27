REPORT: LSU fires head coach Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE — After nearly four seasons, LSU has fired head coach Brian Kelly, according to multiple reports.
Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson will serve as the interim head coach.
Kelly finishes his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 34-13 overall record and 5-11 against ranked opponents.
Kelly is owed just over $54 million in buyout money from the remainder of his 10-year, $95 million contract.
