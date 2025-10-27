REPORT: LSU fires head coach Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE — After nearly four seasons, LSU has fired head coach Brian Kelly, according to multiple reports.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson will serve as the interim head coach.

Kelly finishes his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 34-13 overall record and 5-11 against ranked opponents.

Kelly is owed just over $54 million in buyout money from the remainder of his 10-year, $95 million contract.

More to come.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel