Rangers force Game 7 in ALCS against Astros

The Texas Rangers took Game 6 of the American League Championship Series by beating the Houston Astros, 9-2.

With the win, the series is tied at three games apiece.

Game 7 will take on Monday, Oct. 23 with first pitch beginning at 7:00 p.m.

More to come.

