Rangers force Game 7 in ALCS against Astros

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a grand slam during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 23:20:20-04

The Texas Rangers took Game 6 of the American League Championship Series by beating the Houston Astros, 9-2.

With the win, the series is tied at three games apiece.

Game 7 will take on Monday, Oct. 23 with first pitch beginning at 7:00 p.m.

More to come.
