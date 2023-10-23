Rangers force Game 7 in ALCS against Astros

The Texas Rangers took Game 6 of the American League Championship Series by beating the Houston Astros, 9-2.
With the win, the series is tied at three games apiece.
Game 7 will take on Monday, Oct. 23 with first pitch beginning at 7:00 p.m.
More to come.
