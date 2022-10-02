Ragin' Cajuns, Chanticleers End In 2-2 Draw

LAFAYETTE – Perri Belzer and Hailly Waterhouse each scored goals and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team erased a pair of one-goal deficits to forge a 2-2 draw with Coastal Carolina on Sunday at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Complex.

Karleen Bedre added a pair of assists while Libby Harper stopped six shots as Louisiana (1-5-5, 0-2-2 SBC) held a 14-11 advantage in shots. Ruthny Mathurin and Penelope Montenegro each attempted three shots for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Mariella Stephens and Sisley Stephens posted two shots apiece.

Coastal Carolina (1-7-3, 0-3-1 SBC) took an early 1-0 lead in the third minute when Megan Brouse got behind the Louisiana back line and beat Harper on a 1-on-1 for her seventh goal of the season.

Bedre started Louisiana’s first goal of the match late in the 26th minute when she sent in a corner kick deep in the 6-yard box where Belzer – a grad transfer from Grand Canyon – knocked it from the far post past CCU goalkeeper Hope Morrow for her first-ever collegiate goal.

The Chanticleers would take a 2-1 lead into halftime when Bri Werner was fouled inside the 18-yard box and Sarah Allen converted the penalty kick for the first goal of the year.

Louisiana added an equalizer in the 56th minute after Bedre sent in a free kick from 30 yards out, which Waterhouse knocked in off a header past Morrow.

Montenegro nearly gave Louisiana the lead in the 69th minute when her blast from just outside the 18-yard box bounced off the crossbar while Mathurin sent in a shot from inside the box which skirted left of the post.

Harper staved off a pair of Chanticleer scoring chances in the final 2:10 she knocked away attempts by Lauren Denning and Gianna Irungaray.

Brouse, second in the Sun Belt Conference in goals scored and points took four shots for Coastal Carolina with three attempts on goal.

Louisiana returns to action on Thursday when it travels to Jonesboro, Ark., to face Arkansas State in a 3 p.m. contest.

