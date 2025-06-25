Quannas White on Cooper Flagg: “He never takes a second off"

The 2025 NBA Draft tips off at 7 p.m. on KATC, and all signs point to Duke’s Cooper Flagg becoming the newest face of the Dallas Mavericks.

For Louisiana men’s basketball head coach Quannas White, who faced Flagg in the NCAA Tournament just months ago, it’s no surprise to see the former Blue Devil projected to go first overall.

“Every single day he did not take a second off,” White said.

In his final season as an assistant at Houston, White helped guide the Cougars to the Final Four, where they edged out Duke by three points in the semifinal. Despite the loss, Flagg stood out — scoring 27 points in a performance that left a lasting impression.

White was familiar with Flagg long before that April showdown. While recruiting Flagg’s Montverde Academy teammate Derik Queen, he witnessed the 6-foot-9 forward’s relentless work ethic and willingness to listen up close.

“He was receptive to coaching, and the intensity that he practiced with was carried over to the game,” White said.

White is no stranger to NBA talent. He’s coached five players who have been selected in the last seven NBA drafts, including Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker, who went No. 8 overall in 2023.

“When [NBA teams] ask about a young man, the question they ask is, ‘How does he impact winning?’” White said. “The more ways you can create value for yourself and impact winning, you’re positioning yourself to have a chance.”

As for what separates Flagg from the rest?

“He’s talented, but the best thing he does is commit to playing hard every single second,” White said. “That’s what makes him — and separates him from the rest.”

Coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. on KATC.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel