Polk’s freshman season puts LCU, Loreauville on the map

LOREAUVILLE — Louisiana Christian University freshman safety Kylon Polk didn’t have to look far for inspiration growing up.

A native of Loreauville, Polk idolized former LSU standout Tyrann Mathieu — even sporting a gold mohawk as a kid in tribute to the Honey Badger. Now, Polk is carving out his own reputation, quickly becoming one of the best defensive players in college football.

Like his childhood hero, Polk has a knack for finding the football. The freshman recorded 11 interceptions this season, the most at any level of college football, and had a pair of games where he nabbed four picks.

“That was my favorite player,” Polk said. “When I was younger I had a mohawk and it was gold.”

Polk’s breakout season earned him a sweep of major postseason honors. He was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, selected first-team all-conference, and garnered first-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press.

“It makes me very proud of myself because I know the hard work I’ve put in,” Polk said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Polk’s emergence helped Louisiana Christian post an 8-3 record and claim a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference championship. Despite the individual accolades, Polk was quick to credit those around him for the team’s success.

“Without my team, coaches and everything, I can’t do it by myself,” he said.

Polk’s stellar rookie season has also shined a spotlight on his South Louisiana roots, a region he believes consistently produces elite football talent.

“New Iberia, Loreauville, and everyone around there, we all produce dogs,” Polk said. “If you look at everybody that went to play college ball, we’re all dogs. Small town, we gotta get it. We really have to go get it — it’s not handed to us.”

For Polk, the journey from idolizing the Honey Badger to becoming a defensive force in his own right is only just beginning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel