Pels trade Redick, Melli to Dallas

The New Orleans Pelicans are moving JJ Redick and Nicola Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade deadline deal in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second round pick according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Can confirm Pelicans are sending JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli to the Dallas Mavericks.



Pels getting back James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a 2nd-round pick, source says. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 25, 2021

Both players have struggled to live up to the hype that followed them to the Crescent City ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Redick, struggled particularly shooting the ball early in the year. Many thought the team would buy him out of his contract, many also though Lonzo Ball would be traded, but that didn't happen.

The Redick deal was the only of the day for the Pelicans as New Orleans hung onto both Ball and Bledsoe at the deadline.

The NBA saw numerous moves Thursday, but no heavy hitters were exchanged. Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowery both stay put. Perhaps the biggest trade came as as Houston sent Victor Oladipo to Miami, the former second overall pick being traded for the second time this season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel