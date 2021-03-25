Menu

Pels trade Redick, Melli to Dallas

Ashley Landis/AP
New Orleans Pelicans' JJ Redick (4) drives around San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Pelicans Spurs Basketball
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 22:40:54-04

The New Orleans Pelicans are moving JJ Redick and Nicola Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in a trade deadline deal in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second round pick according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Both players have struggled to live up to the hype that followed them to the Crescent City ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Redick, struggled particularly shooting the ball early in the year. Many thought the team would buy him out of his contract, many also though Lonzo Ball would be traded, but that didn't happen.

The Redick deal was the only of the day for the Pelicans as New Orleans hung onto both Ball and Bledsoe at the deadline.

The NBA saw numerous moves Thursday, but no heavy hitters were exchanged. Bradley Beal and Kyle Lowery both stay put. Perhaps the biggest trade came as as Houston sent Victor Oladipo to Miami, the former second overall pick being traded for the second time this season.

