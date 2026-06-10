Opelousas native earns Banana Ball tryout invite

OPELOUSAS — For years, Jonah Manuel's dream was to play professional baseball.

Now, the Westminster Christian alum has a chance to continue his baseball journey in one of the sport's fastest-growing entertainment brands.

Manuel recently received an invitation to participate in a Banana Ball tryout this fall, putting him one step closer to potentially joining one of the six teams that make up the popular Savannah Bananas organization.

"It's still kind of surreal," Manuel said. "At one point it seemed unrealistic and crazy, but so many people have been telling me I'd be perfect for this that eventually I bought in. I think I'd regret not trying."

Banana Ball has exploded in popularity since its inception in 2023, drawing sellout crowds across the country with a baseball-meets-entertainment format that emphasizes fan interaction, trick plays, dancing and player personalities.

Manuel said his connection to the opportunity dates back several years when a former trainer mentioned a Banana Ball tryout before the sport's popularity surged. After years of encouragement from friends and family, he recently submitted an application and personality-focused video before receiving an invitation.

Unlike traditional baseball tryouts, Banana Ball evaluations focus on more than athletic ability.

Participants are expected to showcase energy, dance routines and entertainment skills alongside their baseball talents.

The tryout will include choreographed dances, batting practice and defensive drills where players can display trick plays and creativity.

"I'm going to try and land a couple of backflip catches if I get the chance," Manuel said. "These next few months, that's what I'm going to be working on."

For Manuel, the appeal extends beyond simply returning to the diamond.

The former Delgado Community College, Loyola (New Orleans) and LSU Alexandria player believes Banana Ball aligns with his personality and his original love for the game.

"We played this game because we love it," Manuel said. "Somewhere along the line, baseball stopped letting players show that. In Banana Ball, you can show emotion, be yourself and have fun. That's what drew me to it."

A multi-sport athlete during his high school years, Manuel played football and baseball before continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level. After finishing his playing days, he moved to the Houston area, where he now works as a sports performance specialist and coach.

Despite stepping away from competitive baseball, he said the sport never fully left him.

"Every now and then you get that itch to get back into it," Manuel said. "I can't fight that feeling."

If selected, Manuel could be drafted by any of the organization's six teams, including the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Indianapolis Clowns, Texas Tailgaters, or the recently added Loco Beach Coconuts.

The draft is scheduled for November following a series of tryouts that will run through the fall.

Regardless of the outcome, Manuel said the experience has already reignited his passion for baseball and strengthened his connection to the community that pushed him to pursue the opportunity.

"Even if this doesn't go the way I want it to, I'm going to have so much fun preparing for it," Manuel said. "Because of this community, I get one more day as a baseball player. For that, I'm eternally grateful."

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