Opelousas coaches are happy about the Donald Gardner Stadium renovation

Since 1958, Donald Gardner Stadium has been a cornerstone of the Opelousas community, hosting countless games, memories, and moments that have shaped the lives of many. The stadium's long-awaited upgrade is set to commence in 2025, marking the beginning of a new era for this historic venue.

The upcoming renovations include a state-of-the-art track, brand-new bleachers, improved vehicle parking, and, perhaps most notably, a cutting-edge turf field. This upgrade is not just a facelift but a significant enhancement that will impact the game and the community.

For Opelousas Catholic Head Coach Cullen Matherne, the installation of turf is the most exciting aspect of the renovation.

"If it rains on a Thursday night and you play on Thursday, it would be a mess for someone else who would play on it on Friday," said Matherne ". "So for the stadium to get turf is a nice add-on, along with the other things that are coming."

Opelousas Tigers Head Coach Jimmy Zachery also has deep ties to Donald Gardner Stadium, having played there himself. While he welcomes the upcoming changes, one play from his playing days sticks out in his mind every time he steps onto the field.

"I was on the punt team," said Zachery. Me and my other two teammates set up a wall one of the guys hit someone, I was next, and my friend hit someone else, it was like a movie, and it still replays in my mind."

Beyond the personal connections and the athletic enhancements, the stadium's upgrade is a boon for the entire community.

"The seniors are upset that they don’t get a chance to play on it, but the juniors are excited," said Matherne. "It’s a great experience for these kids. For all the hard work this area has done, it’s a big thank you."

"It's kind of cool to see my city flourish a little bit," said Zachery reflecting on the positive changes."

