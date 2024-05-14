Opelousas Catholic's Rhegan Butler doubles down on gold, winning two state titles in the spring season

OPELOUSAS — "At the end of the day, I'm grateful... I'm thankful", says Butler.

What an honor and what a spring for senior Rhegan Butler.

The dual sport athlete—making the most of the season—would go down as one of the best to suit up in the purple and gold.

"Which is why I believe she'll go down as and remain one of the greatest athletes, male or female, that this school has seen or ever will see."

Standing atop the podium at the track and field state meet for long jump, to helping lead Vikings softball to their first-ever championship, but Butler says it's quite the fairytale ending to close the final chapter of high school.

"I'm just grateful. That's literally it. When we won state for softball, I just (got it) it out of my head and I was like whatever, at the end of the day... it's done. But my sport is really track so at the end of the day, I just had to lock in and go get the job done."

"Well Rhegan didn't play softball last year. I said 'pretty please' and she came out this year and I don't think we win it without her", says head coach Cullen Matherne. "She's such as hige aspect to our softball program."

What's next for Butler? Well, taking her talents to the next level. For those programs looking for their next track star... listen up.

"If you're listening, contact me. Email me please! Rheganalexander04@gmail.com."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel