Opelousas Catholic WR Roderick Tezeno eyes USC after dream visit

OPELOUSAS — Roderick Tezeno, a four-star wide receiver from Opelousas Catholic, has firmly planted himself among Louisiana’s elite high school football prospects — and now, he’s bound for the West Coast.

The rising senior committed to the University of Southern California on April 30 and made his official visit to Los Angeles during the first weekend of June, calling it “the best visit I’ve ever been on.”

Tezeno’s athletic journey didn’t begin on the football field. Early on, basketball was his primary focus. But that changed in 2024 when he received his first football scholarship offer from the University of Houston.

“Once I got that football offer, I felt like this is where my money will be at,” Tezeno said.

That confidence translated into results. Tezeno soon collected offers from 18 other programs before receiving a call that would change everything — from USC head coach Lincoln Riley on April 11.

“It was crazy,” Tezeno recalled. “When he told me how they would use me in their offense and how much they wanted me, I couldn’t believe it.”

Soon after, Tezeno announced his verbal commitment to the Trojans. He says he’s ready to contribute right away and is embracing the opportunity to help bring USC back to national prominence.

“I’m excited to get back on campus and be with the team,” Tezeno said. “I want to know the process and how they operate. I’m ready to get in, put my head down, grind, and get where I need to be to succeed.”

Before he dons the cardinal and gold, Tezeno has big goals for his final high school season. He aims to score more than 25 touchdowns and lead Opelousas Catholic to a state championship.

“I want to go out on top,” he said.

Tezeno is currently rated as the fourth best wide receivers in the state, according to On3, and part of the USC 2026 recruiting class that's ranked No. 1.

Watch the full conversation with Tezeno HERE.

