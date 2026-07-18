Opelousas BMX rider captures first X Games medal, eyes New Orleans

OPELOUSAS — Wyatt Fontenot knew by the time he was 11 years old that riding dirt bikes wasn't just a hobby. It was the career he wanted to pursue.

The Opelousas native first developed his passion for two wheels after growing up riding horses. That passion eventually led him to BMX freestyle, where he has climbed to the sport's highest level.

Fontenot recently earned the first X Games medal of his career, taking bronze in the Moto X Best Whip at X Games Sacramento. The podium finish marked a milestone for the Louisiana rider and further established him among the world's top BMX competitors.

Despite the accomplishment, Fontenot said he isn't satisfied.

"It's honestly a blessing," Fontenot said. "I'm so proud of what my parents taught me — to work for what you want. That's what I'm blessed for, to have the work ethic to just make this all worth it. But we're still going. We're still going, and we have more to go."

Fontenot now shifts his focus to X Games New Orleans on July 24-26, where he'll have another opportunity to add to his medal collection in front of a home-state crowd.

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