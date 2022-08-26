OC's Keon Coleman shining in Michigan State fall camp

Former Opelousas Catholic star Keon Coleman is starting to shine during camp for Michigan State.

The sophomore has been competing for the third wide receiver spot with the Spartans and has caught several touchdowns during scrimmages.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Coleman now weighs 215 pounds after putting on close to 15 pounds this offseason.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker says he's pleased with Coleman’s progress.

“Keon has a lot of ability,” Tucker said. “He has a lot of potential. He's starting to realize that potential and show it on a consistent basis on the field. He's a big target. He's got good ball skills, he can run, and he's a good blocker.”

