No. 23 Louisiana drops to No. 21 Texas in Top 25 battle

AUSTIN, Tx. — The No. 23 Cajuns had their sights set on shocking the world with an upset, but No. 21 Texas had other plans. The Longhorns dominated the game in third-down efficiency and would win, 38-18.

UL would take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after a Kenneth Almendares 37-yard field goal.

The Longhorns responded with an 11-play; 70-yard drive capped off by a Bijan Robinson 18-yard touchdown reception to give Texas a 7-3 lead.

Texas found the end zone again in the second quarter after Hudson Card connected on a six-yard pass to Cade Brewer, extending their lead to 14-3.

Almendares would connect on a 48-yard field goal, his second made, to make the score 14-6 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Texas’ Robinson would score his fifth career rushing touchdown to extend the Longhorns’ lead to 21-6.

The Cajuns quickly responded as running back Chris Smith scored UL’s first touchdown on a 27-yard run, cutting Texas’ lead to 21-12. Smith finished with 54 yards rushing and that score.

Card scored on a three-yard zone read with 2:43 left in the quarter, making Texas’ lead 28-12. Card finished with 224 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

To start the fourth, Longhorns’ quarterback Casey Thompson entered the game and found Jordan Whittington for a 14-yard score to extend the lead to 35-12.

UL would score one final time when Levi Lewis connected with Kyren Lacy on a 19-yard score to make it 35-18.

Lewis finished with 282 passing yards and that lone touchdown while completing 70% of his passes.

UL (0-1) will face Nicholls State on Sept. 11 at Cajun Field. The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel