NFL to replace 'chain gang' with cameras to measure first downs during 2025 season

The National Football League is replacing its on-field "chain gang" crew with a new innovative technology to decide ball placement and first downs during games next season.

During the league's annual winter meetings, the NFL announced that beginning with the 2025 season, it will do away with its traditional human-operated chain measurement system, opting instead for Sony's Hawk-Eye technology to measure the line to gain. The NFL said the new method was "tested extensively last season" and has proven more accurate and efficient.

"The NFL and Sony are integrating world-class on-field officiating with state-of-the-art technology to advance football excellence," said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations at the NFL. "Combining the art of officiating with Sony's trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success in our commitment to raising the standards of accuracy, consistency and efficiency. Replay technology and data-driven insights from Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations aid us in advancing our efforts toward the future of football."

The NFL said the new Sony Hawk-Eye technology will be deployed across all 30 NFL stadiums and international venues that also host games. The new system consists six 8K, high resolution cameras and will be monitored by the NFL's Central Officiating Center in New York — where the league's existing replay system is located.

However, the league's "chain gang" operators aren't gone for good. The NFL said a human chain crew will still remain on the field as a secondary option to the new Sony Hawk-Eye system.

The NFL's shift toward technology, however, is in line with many other major sports leagues, which increasingly rely on computer and camera analysis to reduce the chance for human error.

"We have always been passionate about working with the leading global sports to pioneer change. Our ultimate ambition is to make sports fairer, safer and more engaging," said Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye, Pulselive at Beyond Sports. "We're incredibly excited to extend our partnership with the NFL on the important virtual measurement initiative, to continue to enhance the game for players, officials and most importantly fans."