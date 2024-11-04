New Orleans Saints fire Dennis Allen

The New Orleans Saints have officially fired head coach Dennis Allen after a challenging season marked by a seven-game losing streak after winning their first two games of the year. Allen, who had been with the team since 2022, finished with an 18-25 record at the helm for the Saints.

Special Teams Coordinator Dennis Rizzi will fill in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

For more information click the link below:

https://www.neworleanssaints.com/news/dennis-allen-saints-head-coach-relieved-of-duties-darren-rizzi-interim-head-coach-november-4-2024#