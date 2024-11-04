Watch Now
Sports

Actions

New Orleans Saints fire Dennis Allen

Panthers Saints Football
Tyler Kaufman/AP
New Orleans Saints defensive coach Dennis Allen is seen during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Panthers Saints Football
Posted
and last updated

The New Orleans Saints have officially fired head coach Dennis Allen after a challenging season marked by a seven-game losing streak after winning their first two games of the year. Allen, who had been with the team since 2022, finished with an 18-25 record at the helm for the Saints.

Special Teams Coordinator Dennis Rizzi will fill in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

For more information click the link below:
https://www.neworleanssaints.com/news/dennis-allen-saints-head-coach-relieved-of-duties-darren-rizzi-interim-head-coach-november-4-2024#

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.