New Iberia native makes final round of Women's Pole Vault at Tokyo Olympics

New Iberia native Morgann Leleux Romero has catapulted herself into the final round of the Women's Pole Vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

Leleux Romero competed Monday after a rain delay during the qualifying competition.

Romero cleared a height of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) on her third attempt to secure a spot in the final round.

Her American teammate Katie Nageotte also earned a spot in the final round.

The two will compete for a medal on Thursday, August 5, against a group of 13 other athletes.

