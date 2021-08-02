Watch
New Iberia native makes final round of Women's Pole Vault at Tokyo Olympics

Morry Gash/AP
Morgann Leleux, of United States, competes during the finals of women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:41:06-04

New Iberia native Morgann Leleux Romero has catapulted herself into the final round of the Women's Pole Vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

Leleux Romero competed Monday after a rain delay during the qualifying competition.

Romero cleared a height of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) on her third attempt to secure a spot in the final round.

Her American teammate Katie Nageotte also earned a spot in the final round.

The two will compete for a medal on Thursday, August 5, against a group of 13 other athletes.

