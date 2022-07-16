New Iberia native Diontae Spencer hosts inaugural youth football camp

NEW IBERIA — New Iberia native Diontae Spencer held his inaugural football camp earlier on Saturday, July 16.

The Westgate product welcomed hundreds of young kids to his old stomping ground in hopes of showing them that hard work pays off.

Spencer has experience playing in the NFL with his most recent stop being in Denver where he suited up for the Broncos for two seasons.

The message from his camp would be to motivate the next generation.

“This is home,” Spencer said. “I'm from here, I went to school here. We haven't had a camp in a while in New Iberia, and I wanted to inspire the youth. That's really what my goal was to do. Get everybody out here, have some fun moving around meeting people and get the community together. It's about togetherness. We can do that through football, talking to them, or reaching one kid. That was my goal for the camp.”

