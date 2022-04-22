PGA Tour - Five generational Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams

For the fifth time, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will use a team format, as pairings will play two days of foursomes (alternate shot) and two days of four-ball (best ball).

Some teams are made up of friends and countrymen (e.g. defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman) and some teams are built purely on strategy (FedExCup No. 3 Sam Burns and two-time Zurich Classic winner Billy Horschel have put aside their LSU-Florida rivalry to form a formidable pairing).

But we want to take things a step further, even if not possible. We want to imagine five of the most exciting multi-generational pairings that could be created for this event.

If players across history could pick these teams, with every playing being in their prime, what would the competition look like? These are some ideas.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

