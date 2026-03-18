Acadiana ties represented across men’s, women’s NCAA tournaments

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several Acadiana natives and connections will be featured on college basketball’s biggest stage this week as the NCAA Tournament begins on both the men’s and women’s sides.

On the men’s side, Lafayette native Corey Dunning and Prairie View A&M open play in the First Four on Wednesday. The Panthers face Lehigh for a No. 16 seed in the South Region at 5:40 p.m. on truTV. The winner advances to face top-seeded Florida on Friday at 8:25 p.m. on TNT.

Prairie View A&M Athletics

Another Lafayette connection, Kam Williams, is part of a Kentucky squad seeded No. 7 in the Midwest Region. Williams, who played at Lafayette Christian, and the Wildcats are set to take on No. 10 Santa Clara on Friday at 11:15 a.m. on CBS.

Kentucky Athletics

On the women’s side, New Iberia native Jeremy Bonin is on the sidelines for Southern as an assistant coach. Bonin, a former coach at New Iberia Senior High, will help guide the Jaguars in their First Four matchup against Samford on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The winner will face No. 1 Texas on Friday at 3 p.m. on ESPN in the Fort Worth Regional 3.

Southern Athletics

Opelousas native Jada Richard will represent Acadiana as a guard for No. 2 LSU. Richard, also a product of Lafayette Christian, and the Tigers open tournament play against No. 15 Jacksonville on Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPN in the Sacramento Regional 2.

KATC

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel