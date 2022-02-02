National Signing Day 2022 in Acadiana

February 2 is National Signing Day.

We are tracking where area athletes commit on National Signing Day. Send us your commitment photos to sports@katctv.com

Wednesday, student-athletes from across Acadiana signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level.

See those athletes below

Olivia Johnlouis — Comeaux High — Soccer — Alcorn State University

Family of Olivia Johnlouis

Javin Griffin — St. Martinville — Football — Mississippi Valley State

KATC sports

