National Signing Day 2022 in Acadiana

KATC
Posted at 11:05 AM, Feb 02, 2022
February 2 is National Signing Day.

We are tracking where area athletes commit on National Signing Day. Send us your commitment photos to sports@katctv.com

Wednesday, student-athletes from across Acadiana signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level.

See those athletes below
Olivia Johnlouis — Comeaux High — Soccer — Alcorn State University

Javin Griffin — St. Martinville — Football — Mississippi Valley State

