Mic'd Up: Name, Image and Likeness

The NCAA approved a name, image and likeness policy that allows student-athletes to earn money for signing endorsement deals, sponsorships and so forth. The new policy is a major shift in policy for the league and leaves a lot of questions to be answered as the ruling starts a new era in college sports.

In this Mic'd Up interview Louisiana deputy director of athletics Nico Yantko, and associate director of athletics for compliance Tom Burke sit down to discuss the new policies, the concerns and what they're doing to help Ragin' Cajun players earn deals.

