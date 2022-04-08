Watch
Mic'd Up: ESPN Lafayette's Scott Prather talks Pelicans Clinching Play-In Spot

Pelicans Lakers Basketball
Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 00:00:38-04

In our latest Mic'd Up, Scott Prather, the host of the Great S.C.O.T.T. show on ESPN Lafayette joined us to discuss the Pelicans. New Orleans clinched a spot in the play-in tournament this week, after starting the season 1-12. What's been the biggest key to the Pels turnaround? Who's the team MVP? Does Zion have a chance to return this season? We answered all that and more in our discussion.

