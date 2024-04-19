Meet the voice behind the tunes at 'The Tigue'

“That interaction with people is what I like having that give and take is just another stage for me.”

You can never go to a UL baseball game without being met the voice of Anthony Daniels, or as many know him ‘The Cold Beer Man’.

“Anthony’s the best beer man this ballpark has ever had,” UL fan Wanda Lambin said. “He’s here for every single game.”

Daniels has belted his famous hits at Russo Park for three seasons.

His job description may be to just sell brewskis but once the first pitch is hummed, he steps into the spotlight.

“People come to games and say I listen to the games on the radio, and all we heard was you the whole time,” Daniels said. “They’re cracking up laughing and can barely get through telling me. When that happens four to six times a game, then there’s more to this.””

The sound of music isn’t just an act of the New Iberia native. It’s the soundtrack of his life.

To Cajuns fans he’s the brew emcee but to the music world, he’s the artist Moose Harris.

“It’s that one thing that I’ll never be able to get rid of,” Daniels said. “I’m always doing something dealing with music or entertainment.”

As the Cajuns continue to compose wins in harmony, Daniels will keep seeting the tone in the stands while performing his own hits on the run.

“I’m glad to be a part of something that people remember as they come to these games,” Daniels said. “It works for me because I’m going to remember it as a part of my career. So, let’s all share that together.”

You can listen to some of Daniels music here. You can also anticipate his new project here.

