Maurice native Tyson LeBlanc heads to MLB Draft Combine

MAURICE — The path to professional baseball has been years in the making for Maurice native Tyson LeBlanc, and another major step awaits this week.

The former LSU Eunice standout and Kansas slugger will participate in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine after receiving an invitation before the Big 12 Tournament.

"I got the invite probably a month-and-a-half, two months ago," LeBlanc said. "I've been filling out paperwork and working with my advisor ever since then. I report to the combine on Monday."

The invitation comes on the heels of a breakout season at Kansas, where LeBlanc established himself as one of the nation's top hitters. The former Vermilion Parish standout earned All-American honors, was named Big 12 Tournament MVP and set the program's single-season home run record (25).

While the numbers surpassed even some of his own expectations, LeBlanc said he entered the season believing he was capable of performing at an elite level.

"I knew I was capable of having an All-American caliber season," LeBlanc said. "Maybe not that many home runs, but I knew I could have a special year."

Before becoming one of the Big 12's most feared hitters, LeBlanc helped LSU Eunice capture a national championship in 2024 during his freshman season. He credits the Bengals program for helping shape both his baseball career and personal development.

"The coaches do a great job over there," LeBlanc said. "It's not just about baseball. It's about developing as a man."

His journey from LSU Eunice to Kansas has brought national attention to a player who still proudly represents his hometown every chance he gets.

"I never forget where I came from," LeBlanc said. "Everybody knows where Lafayette is, but I make sure they know I'm from Maurice."

That hometown support has followed him throughout his rise. LeBlanc said he often received dozens of messages after games from family, friends and supporters back in Louisiana.

Now, with the MLB Draft approaching, LeBlanc is focused on preparing for the next stage of his career. Rather than traveling to a specialized training facility, he's spending his time working out in familiar surroundings.

"I've been training with a high school buddy at the high school gym," LeBlanc said. "Just going back to where it all started."

Although he has spoken extensively with his advisor throughout the pre-draft process, LeBlanc said he is not focused on predicting which organization may select him.

"It won't be until draft day that I know where I'm going," LeBlanc said. "Whoever takes a chance on me is getting a baseball player who wants to be there every day."

When that call eventually comes, LeBlanc expects it to be a moment he and his family will never forget.

"It'll be a dream come true," LeBlanc said. "I'm hoping it's everything I've dreamed of."

The MLB Draft is scheduled for July 11-13, with LeBlanc expected to be among the Louisiana prospects drawing significant professional interest following his record-setting season at Kansas.

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