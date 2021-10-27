Watch
Sports

Actions

Mark Ingram returning to the New Orleans Saints

Ingram is the franchise leader for rushing touchdowns
items.[0].image.alt
Butch Dill/APAssociated
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) kneels in the engine after scoring on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Steelers Saints Football
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:48:10-04

NEW ORLEANS — Houston Texans' running back, Mark Ingram, is returning to the New Orleans Saints.

Ingram was drafted to the Saints as a first-round pick in 2011. He played for eights seasons. Starting in 63 games, Ingram is the franchise leading rusher with 50 touchdowns and second in rushing yards (6,007).

After his departure from New Orleans, he had short stints with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and with the Houston Texans in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.