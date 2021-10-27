Mark Ingram returning to the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Houston Texans' running back, Mark Ingram, is returning to the New Orleans Saints.

Trade! The #Texans are sending veteran RB Mark Ingram to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A reunion in New Orleans, where Ingram started his career. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

Ingram was drafted to the Saints as a first-round pick in 2011. He played for eights seasons. Starting in 63 games, Ingram is the franchise leading rusher with 50 touchdowns and second in rushing yards (6,007).

After his departure from New Orleans, he had short stints with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and with the Houston Texans in 2021.

