Marcus Davenport suffers injury in Saints win

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Marcus Davenport
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 19:09:43-04

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints 38-3 win against Green Bay on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The former first-round pick is expected to miss some time but "should be back sooner rather than later".

Davenport finished Sunday’s game with three tackles, two for a loss, and a sack.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

