Marcus Davenport suffers injury in Saints win

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints 38-3 win against Green Bay on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pec strain, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back sooner rather than later. Considering how he has come on, this is very good news for the New Orleans D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

The former first-round pick is expected to miss some time but "should be back sooner rather than later".

Davenport finished Sunday’s game with three tackles, two for a loss, and a sack.

