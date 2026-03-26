Will Wade to return to LSU as men’s basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball will have a familiar face leading its program once again.

After weeks of speculation, LSU has parted ways with head coach Matt McMahon after four years and is bringing back Will Wade to lead the Tigers.

Wade, 43, previously spent five seasons at LSU, where he compiled a 155-win total and led the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was fired in 2022 following a recruiting violations scandal.

Since his departure, Wade rebuilt his coaching résumé with multiple stops. He took over at McNeese State n 2023 and guided the Cowboys to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. He then joined NC State this past season before ultimately deciding to return to Baton Rouge.

LSU is also adding Heath Schroyer to its staff. Schroyer, who served as athletic director at McNeese, will join the program in a support role.

In a statement posted to social media, Wade called the opportunity to return to LSU “deeply personal.”

“The opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal,” Wade said. “It’s a chance to go home — to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.”

Wade also thanked NC State and athletic director Boo Corrigan for their support during his time in Raleigh.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university,” Wade said. “But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal.”

Wade added that NC State is “positioned for continued success” and said he will be “cheering them on moving forward.”

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