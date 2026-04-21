What Braylon Calais committing to LSU means to Cecilia

CECILIA — Surrounded by a packed gym and a wave of hometown support, Cecilia standout Braylon Calais announced his college decision, committing to LSU in front of classmates, coaches and community members.

The four-star athlete, regarded as one of the top prospects in Louisiana and among the nation’s elite, said the choice ultimately came down to fit and the vision presented by LSU’s coaching staff.

“Like I’ve said before, it was Lane Kiffin and the offensive coordinator,” Calais said. “It's their ability to attack defenses. People are amused by it. I feel like it’s the best fit for me.”

Calais is one of the highest-ranked players to come out of Cecilia in recent years, earning top-10 recognition among athletes in the state while drawing national attention from major programs.

While his on-field ability has made headlines, those closest to the program say his character has made an even bigger impact.

“The student body came out in droves,” head football coach Cody Champagne said. “It was great to see that because Braylon is the type of kid that everybody loves.”

Calais said the turnout reflected the bond he shares with his hometown.

“It’s a great feeling to see that — that many people taking time out of their day to genuinely show support,” he said.

He is set to join LSU’s 2027 class and plans to take an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 19.

For Calais, the moment marked more than just a college decision — it was a chance to represent Cecilia on a larger stage.

“I feel on top of the world,” he said. “I’m being that role model that kids look up to. It’s not something people can think of or feel. It’s not a feeling that you can explain.”

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